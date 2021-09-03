Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.67. 7,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.06. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arcosa stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Arcosa worth $14,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.