Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.59) and the highest is $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.06) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to $27.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%.

ARCT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 745,000 shares of company stock worth $41,153,300. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. 10,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

