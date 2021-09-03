Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.31 Million

Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will announce sales of $527.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $536.82 million. Ares Management posted sales of $428.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ares Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.26. 8,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,017. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $78.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

