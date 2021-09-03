Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives $4.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNGF. Desjardins began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

