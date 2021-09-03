Argus Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to Hold

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

NYSE:CLX opened at $170.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

