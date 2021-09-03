Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.