Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

HOMB opened at $21.70 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

