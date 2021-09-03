Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $74.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.