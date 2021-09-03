Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

