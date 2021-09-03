Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of RLI by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.58.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

