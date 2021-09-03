Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,225 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,967,000 after buying an additional 584,693 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in LivePerson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,535,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,585,000 after buying an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in LivePerson by 11.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after buying an additional 196,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,289,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,026,000 after buying an additional 46,216 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

