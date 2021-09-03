Arizona State Retirement System Sells 549 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,762 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after acquiring an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTDR opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 4.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

