Ark Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $197.99 million and approximately $19.20 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00002976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,683,028 coins and its circulating supply is 131,562,131 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

