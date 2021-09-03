Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Matt Hotson Acquires 49 Shares of Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Matt Hotson bought 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

Matt Hotson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Matt Hotson bought 50 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £153 ($199.90).

Shares of ARW opened at GBX 305 ($3.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £541.07 million and a PE ratio of 35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,138.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 509.54. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 91.60 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.50 ($4.04).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

