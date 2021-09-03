ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.99. 22,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.93 and a 200 day moving average of $136.91. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

