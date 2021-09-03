ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $175.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average is $166.76. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $460.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

