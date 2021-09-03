ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.0% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,744,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,109,404,000 after buying an additional 217,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.76. 536,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,837. The company has a market cap of $439.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

