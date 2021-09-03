ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $209.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,987. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.92. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLED. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

