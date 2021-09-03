ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ASML by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,162,000 after buying an additional 73,860 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 180.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $860.98. 19,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,476. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $753.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $862.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

