ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 6,680 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 6,680 ($87.27) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,006.15 ($78.47).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,700 ($48.34) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,233.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,909.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 21.12. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 39.27 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

