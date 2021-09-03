Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RL opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average is $120.98. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.