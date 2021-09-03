Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,186,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $87,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 609,302 shares of company stock valued at $51,519,956 over the last three months.

Shares of RBLX opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.08. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

