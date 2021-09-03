Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 63 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.29.

In other LendingTree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $168.93 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $161.14 and a one year high of $372.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.80 and a 200-day moving average of $213.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.83 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

