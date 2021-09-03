Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,500 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $154,701,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $134,924,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $48,510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $34,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $32,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLX opened at $5.90 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

