Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Plans GBX 0.74 Dividend

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 78.60 ($1.03) on Friday. Assura has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 83.10 ($1.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.
In other news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £326.04 ($425.97). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 36,540 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £27,770.40 ($36,282.21).
About Assura
Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.
