AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a £100 ($130.65) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,653 ($113.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £134.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,492.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,890.43. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

