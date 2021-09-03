AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $59.59 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

