Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.63.

ATRA opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,780 shares of company stock worth $365,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

