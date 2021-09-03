ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will post $166.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.80 million to $167.24 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $649.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.30 million to $652.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $743.95 million, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $751.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,402. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

