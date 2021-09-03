AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.200-$-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.77 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

ATRC traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. 6,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,264. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.47.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

