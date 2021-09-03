AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of T traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.39. 307,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,210,129. The company has a market capitalization of $195.56 billion, a PE ratio of -89.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

