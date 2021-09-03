AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Citigroup

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of -89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

