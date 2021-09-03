Aurora Market Cap Tops $18.31 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $925,667.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00280749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00123154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.65 or 0.00788285 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

