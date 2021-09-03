Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATDRY. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 116,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

