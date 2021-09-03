Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,639 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Autodesk worth $148,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Autodesk by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.10. The stock had a trading volume of 55,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,340. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

