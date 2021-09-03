Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.11.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $287.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.52. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,644,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,008,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Autodesk by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after buying an additional 643,304 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.