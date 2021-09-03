AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $20,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 876,022 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.76. 4,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.88. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

