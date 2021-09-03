Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $365,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Baxter International by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

NYSE BAX opened at $81.06 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average is $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

