Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Financial Comparison

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 23.41% N/A N/A Avidbank 20.54% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Avidbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.25 $10.71 million $1.94 12.88 Avidbank $53.53 million 2.56 $9.63 million N/A N/A

Private Bancorp of America has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Private Bancorp of America and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Private Bancorp of America currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.96%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Avidbank.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Avidbank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

