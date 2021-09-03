Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down to $22.84

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.84, but opened at $22.38. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 4,240 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNA. SVB Leerink began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of $728.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after buying an additional 168,764 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

