B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on B2Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of BTO traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,062. The company has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.65 and a 52 week high of C$9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Insiders have sold a total of 149,720 shares of company stock worth $736,745 over the last 90 days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

