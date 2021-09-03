Baader Bank Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €80.00 Price Target

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

NDA has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.28 ($90.91).

Get Aurubis alerts:

NDA stock opened at €72.02 ($84.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.62. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 1 year high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €75.56.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.