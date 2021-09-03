Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 6,322 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $605.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

