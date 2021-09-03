Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 3,224 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,685,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.9% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $311,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,025 shares of company stock valued at $22,964,818. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $128.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,747. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $228.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

