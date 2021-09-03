Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Watsco worth $61,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Watsco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 195,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,057. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.14.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.