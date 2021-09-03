Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 39.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $37,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.91. 18,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $156.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

