Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $174.94 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 246,167 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $174,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $229.39. 58,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.92 and a 200-day moving average of $222.34. The stock has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

