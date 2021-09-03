Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 466 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.53% of Truist Financial worth $398,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 78,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,707. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

