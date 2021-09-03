Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 114,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,303,545 shares.The stock last traded at $161.91 and had previously closed at $157.02.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

