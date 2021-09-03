Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Insider Sells $100,254.80 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.37. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after buying an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ball by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after buying an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,775,000 after buying an additional 133,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,433,000 after buying an additional 361,493 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.